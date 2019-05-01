Maine gov signs bill changing Columbus Day to Indigenous Peoples’ Day

The governor of Maine on Friday signed a bill into law that makes Columbus Day known as Indigenous Peoples’ Day.

The name change came during a signing ceremony where Democratic Gov. Janet Mills was surrounded by state lawmakers and tribal leaders, according to a news release from her office.

The bill was dubbed “LD 179 An Act To Change the Name of Columbus Day to Indigenous Peoples’ Day.”

"Our history is by no means perfect. But, for too long, it has been written and presented in a way that fails to acknowledge our shortcomings," Mills said. "There is power in a name and in who we choose to honor."