Mailchimp Will Now Deactivate Accounts Sending ‘False, Inaccurate, Or Misleading’ Emails

Mass mailing service Mailchimp, a US based marketing automation service, has updated its Terms of Use regarding types of content that are prohibited for distribution on the platform. In particular, the service now “does not allow the distribution of content that is, in our sole discretion, materially false, inaccurate, or misleading, in a way that could deceive or confuse others about important events, topics, or circumstances.”

The policy change comes amid reports of Mailchimp summarily deactivating the accounts of independent news outlets SGTreport and Press for Truth, according to Reclaim The Net.

GET THIS: If you think for a SECOND the fascist big tech co’s aren’t all COLLUDING to SILENCE US:

On 10-15 @YouTube “suspended” BOTH SGT Report YT channels severing my ability to reach 745K people. Now @Mailchimp just deactivated my account and locked up my email list. @HawleyMO pic.twitter.com/sGBvc5FgoF — SGTreport (@SGTreport) October 19, 2020

Press for Truth‘s Dan Dicks says he no longer has access to thousands of emails subscribers he’s accumulated for years, as he can’t access his account. – READ MORE

