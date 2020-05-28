Mail Man Charged With Attempted Election Fraud, Changed Mail-In Ballots That Were Given Out Due To Pandemic, Feds Say

Federal law enforcement officials announced on Tuesday that they charged Thomas Cooper, a mail carrier in West Virginia, for alleged attempted election fraud.

“Cooper, age 47, of Dry Fork, West Virginia, is charged with ‘Attempt to Defraud the Residents of West Virginia of a Fair Election.’ According to the affidavit filed with the complaint, Cooper held a U.S. Postal Service contract to deliver mail in Pendleton County,” The Department of Justice said in a statement. “In April 2020, the Clerk of Pendleton County received ‘2020 Primary Election COVID-19 Mail-In Absentee Request’ forms from eight voters on which the voter’s party-ballot request appeared to have been altered.”

Some of the ballots were reportedly changed from Democrat to Republican while other ballots were altered in other ways.

The investigation was conducted by the West Virginia Secretary of State’s office, the West Virginia Election Fraud Task Force, the FBI, and prosecutors from multiple U.S. Attorney’s offices in West Virginia. – READ MORE

