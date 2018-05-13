Maher: Trump administration ‘is modeled on the mob’ (VIDEO)

HBO host Bill Maher joked on Friday that President Trump‘s administration is “modeled on the mob,” casting the president as an old New York City mob boss.

“People call this presidency a ‘reality show.’ It’s more like a Scorsese movie,” Maher remarked. “Everything Trump does is modeled on the mob.”

Maher, a critic of Trump on his show “Real Time,” pointed to figures in the president’s orbit and the legal trouble facing the the lifelong New Yorker. – READ MORE

