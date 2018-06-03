Politics TV
Maher: Roseanne’s racist tweet was ‘bordering on presidential’ (VIDEO)
HBO’s Bill Maher on Friday joked that Roseanne Barr’s racist tweets were “bordering on presidential.”
Barr, a longtime friend of Maher, dominated national headlines this week after sending a racist tweet comparing former Obama adviser Valerie Jarrett to an ape.
While acknowledging that Barr will “always be [his] friend,” Maher criticized the tweets that prompted ABC to cancel Barr’s show.
“So full of racism, conspiracy theories and personal attacks,” Maher said of the tweets. “Abhorrent, bordering on presidential.” – READ MORE
TheHill