True Pundit

Entertainment Politics TV

Maher on HBO: ‘F**king Cracker’ Trump Voters ‘Hate Black People’ (VIDEO)

Posted on by
Share:

On Friday’s Real Time show on HBO, host Bill Maher was, in his words, doing his “greatest hits” in making incendiary comments about President Donald Trump and his family.

The liberal comedian suggested that President Trump likes to “talk dirty” about his daughter Ivanka, derided Donald Trump Jr. as “Douchebag Von F**kface,” claimed Trump supporters “hate” blacks, and belittled white Trump voters as “f**king crackers.”

In the show’s opening monologue, Maher made his latest Trump incest joke as he referred to TBS comedian Samantha Bee calling Ivanka Trump a “feckless c***.” Maher: “Trump was furious. He said, ‘I am the only one who gets to talk dirty about my daughter.’ Boy was he mad about that word — not ‘c***,’ ‘feckless.'” – READ MORE

Help Support True Pundit’s Independent Voice by Contributing Today!

$

We can only deliver independent news & Intel with your support. Keep our unique voice alive.

Select Payment Method
Personal Info

Donation Total: $1

Maher on HBO: 'F**king Cracker' Trump Voters 'Hate Black People'
Maher on HBO: 'F**king Cracker' Trump Voters 'Hate Black People'

On Friday's Real Time show on HBO, host Bill Maher was, in his words, doing his "greatest hits" in making incendiary comments about President Donald Trump and his family. The liberal comedian suggested that President Trump likes to "talk dirty" about his daughter Ivanka, derided Donald Trump Jr. as "Douchebag Von F**kface," claimed Trump supporters…

NewsBusters NewsBusters
FOLLOW US!
Follow on FacebookFollow on Twitter
Share: