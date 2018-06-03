Maher on HBO: ‘F**king Cracker’ Trump Voters ‘Hate Black People’ (VIDEO)

On Friday’s Real Time show on HBO, host Bill Maher was, in his words, doing his “greatest hits” in making incendiary comments about President Donald Trump and his family.

The liberal comedian suggested that President Trump likes to “talk dirty” about his daughter Ivanka, derided Donald Trump Jr. as “Douchebag Von F**kface,” claimed Trump supporters “hate” blacks, and belittled white Trump voters as “f**king crackers.”

In the show’s opening monologue, Maher made his latest Trump incest joke as he referred to TBS comedian Samantha Bee calling Ivanka Trump a “feckless c***.” Maher: “Trump was furious. He said, ‘I am the only one who gets to talk dirty about my daughter.’ Boy was he mad about that word — not ‘c***,’ ‘feckless.'” – READ MORE

