Maher: North Korea summit was a ‘feckless stunt’ (VIDEO)

HBO host Bill Maher on Friday invoked fellow comedian Samantha Bee to criticize President Trump, describing the North Korea summit as a “feckless stunt.”

Maher said that the historic meeting between Trump and North Korean leader Kim Jong Un did not result in anything of substance.

“All the critics are saying, and they’re right, that nothing really came of this,” Maher said. “It was two people, who lie about everything, who signed a deal that was specific about nothing.”

“I would say it was a feckless stunt,” he added. – READ MORE

