Maher: If Don Jr. Did What Hunter Biden Did, ‘It Would Be all Rachel Maddow Was Talking About’ (VIDEO)

“Real Time” host Bill Maher slammed Hunter Biden‘s business ties to Ukraine, suggesting MSNBC’s Rachel Maddow would be talking about it if it were one of President Trump’s children.

Maher began by questioning whether former Vice President Joe Biden would benefit from the impeachment inquiry into Trump since he is “elevated” above the other 2020 candidates.

“The more I read about this- no, I don’t think he was doing something terrible in Ukraine, but it’s just- why can’t politicians tell their f—–‘ kids, ‘Get a job, get a godd–n job!”” Maher told the panel. “This kid was paid $600,000 because his name is Biden by a gas company in Ukraine, this super-corrupt country that just had a revolution to get rid of corruption. It just looks bad.’

The HBO star commended “genius” Republicans for “muddying the waters,” predicting that their argument to defend Trump will be “You did this in Ukraine, well Joe Biden did this.” – READ MORE