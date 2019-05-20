Maher Defends POTUS as Liberal Author Backtracks on Suggesting Trump Should Have Khashoggi’s Fate

Liberal author Fran Lebowitz is sparking outrage after she claimed the president “deserves” the same fate as Washington Post writer Jamal Khashoggi.

On “Real Time with Bill Maher” late Friday, Lebowitz went further than anyone expected when declaring President Donald Trump “deserves to be impeached” and suggesting harsher punishment for the president because that’s “not even scratching the surface of what he deserves.”

“Whenever I think about this, and what he really deserves, I think we should turn him over to the Saudis, his buddies, the same Saudis who got rid of that reporter. Maybe they could do the same for him,” she told host Bill Maher.

“I didn’t even realize that I said it. I had twelve cups of coffee,” Lebowitz said during the “Overtime” segment of the show. “[…] I did not mean that and I regret saying it. I regret that everyone misinterpreted it.”

“You really don’t want to see the president dismembered by the Saudis,” Maher responded. “I don’t like Donald Trump either. … but no matter who the president is, we don’t want physical harm.” – READ MORE