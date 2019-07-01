Maher: Casual Debate Viewer Would Think Democrats ‘Really, Really Care About Illegal Immigrants’ (VIDEO)

HBO host Bill Maher said Friday the takeaway from a passive viewer of the Democratic debates this week would have been they “really, really care about illegal immigrants.”

Maher interviewed 2020 candidate Rep. Tulsi Gabbard (D., Hawaii) on Real Time and shared his thoughts about the two nights of Democratic debates, which were marked by their tack to the left.

"If I was just a passing viewer, who was like checking over the field, shopping, my first look at a lot of these people, I would have thought, 'Well, the Democrats really, really, really, really, really, really care about illegal immigrants," he said. "They also care somewhat about health care and energy and the environment, mostly about how they affect illegal immigrants."