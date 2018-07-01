True Pundit

Maher asks Michael Moore if he has ‘second thoughts’ on guns now that ‘fascism’s coming to America’ (VIDEO)

Posted on
Liberal talk-show host Bill Maher asked filmmaker Michael Moore on Friday whether Moore had rethought his stance on gun control following President Trump‘s election.

Talking about the Trump administration, the HBO host asked Moore on “Real Time with Bill Maher” whether “fascism” coming to America had affected the views Moore expressed in his 2002 documentary film “Bowling for Columbine.”

“You know, I was going to ask you, about ‘Bowling for Columbine,’ about guns,” Maher said.

“Now that facism’s coming to America, and their side has all the guns. Any second thoughts?” he asked. – READ MORE

