Magnitude 7.4 earthquake strikes Mexico, at least one killed in building collapse

The coast of southern Mexico was rattled by a powerful earthquake on Tuesday morning that killed at least one person and triggered a tsunami alert for Pacific coastlines along Central America.

The United States Geological Survey (USGS) said the quake had a preliminary magnitude of 7.4 and struck at 11:29 a.m. ET, 7 miles west of Santa María Zapotitlán, Mexico.

The temblor had a depth of about 20 miles and was centered along the Pacific coast of Oaxaca state near the resort of Huatulco.

The quake was felt in Guatemala and throughout south and central Mexico.

The National Weather Service’s (NWS) Pacific Tsunami Warning Center (PTWC) initially said that “hazardous” tsunami waves from the quake were possible within 620 miles of the epicenter, along the Pacific coasts of Mexico, Guatemala, El Salvador and Honduras. – READ MORE

