‘#MAGABomber’: Twitter Leftists Assume Motive, Give Bomb-Sender Anti-Trump Nickname

Authorities haven’t revealed the motive of a suspected bomber, who appears to have sent six separate explosive devices to prominent Democrats — nor do they have a suspect or person of interest in custody — but leftists on Twitter have wasted no time in christening the person behind the suspicious packages the “#MAGAbomber.”

We're calling this person the Magabomber. Pass it on.

Then vote. — Bess Kalb (@bessbell) October 24, 2018

#MAGABomber

Use it.

Equate this the way it absolutely should be. — Bess Kalb (@bessbell) October 24, 2018

Not saying #magabomber is a disgruntled white guy from a red state, but did he possibly attend one of those 375 “#Nationalist” pep rallies? — @kim (@kim) October 24, 2018

As we learn about the #MAGABomber attacks on progressives today, remember: right wing terrorism in the US has long been far more deadly than radical Muslim terror here. https://t.co/LbdXDxFTeU — Lisa Bloom (@LisaBloom) October 24, 2018