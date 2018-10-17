MAGA Train: President Trump Tops $100 Million In 2020 Fundraising

President Trump has already boarded his 2020 MAGA train with a sackful of $100 million and is going full-speed ahead with a re-election campaign many predicted he would never seek.

According to CNN, the President has steadily been stocking his re-election treasure chest for several months now, topping well over $100 million.

“The President raised more than $18 million during the July-to-September fundraising quarter through his campaign committee and the joint fundraising operations he maintains with the Republican National Committee,” the outlet reports. “That haul means his re-election effort’s war chest now exceeds $106 million.”

Last month, the Trump campaign had $35.4 million in available cash in its bank account. Campaign officials say the bulk of the money comes from “small-dollar contributions of $200 or less,” which represent nearly “98% of the money he collected during the third quarter of the year.” – READ MORE