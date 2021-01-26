MAGA Patriot Party Has Filed With The FEC

The MAGA Patriot Party National Committee filed with the Federal Election Commission on Monday, despite former President Donald Trump saying he’s not considering starting a new party, according to a senior advisor.

The statement of organization filing says that the MAGA Patriot Party National Committee collects monetary contributions and pays fundraising expenses for Donald J. Trump for President, INC. The party does not list any other affiliations with communities or organizations.

Trump reportedly considered the possibility of creating a third party, The Washington Post reported Saturday.

The filling says “this committee collects contributions, pays fundraising expenses and disburses net proceeds for two or more political committees/organizations, none of which is an authorized committee of a federal candidate,” though the only listed organization is Trump’s presidential fundraising committee which is still active, according to the Federal Election Commission (FEC).

NEW: As of this morning, the MAGA Patriot Party has filed with the Federal Election Commission. We have confirmed this with the FEC. pic.twitter.com/abTuufiI8R — Markie Martin (@MarkieMartin) January 25, 2021

Only one person, James Davis, is mentioned on the filing as the custodian of records, treasurer, and designated agent. Davis’s addresses are all listed for Florida, though the party lists its base in San Antonio, Texas.

Trump reportedly said that a third party would give him an advantage over Republican senators during his upcoming impeachment trial, the Post reported. Trump has over $70 million in funding to use towards political efforts.

The MAGA Patriot Party National Committee did not respond to the Daily Caller News Foundation’s request for comment.