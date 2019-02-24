MAGA-hat wearing teen claims California high school wouldn’t permit her to wear hat

A high school student who reportedly wanted to sport her “Make America Great Again” hat at her California school this week wasn’t able to because of the dress code.

Clovis North High School senior Maddie Mueller sought to wear the hat bearing President Trump’s campaign slogan on Wednesday upon the request of the Valley Patriots, a conservative activist group of which she is a part of, KCBS-TV reported, citing KGPE.

Her request to wear a different hat that bore school colors and supported the president was also reportedly rejected.

Mueller claimed that the school’s decision goes against her First Amendment rights, KCBS-TV reported. She questioned how “being a patriot in trying to show pride in your country” could be considered “inappropriate.”

The school's decision pertained to the fact that the request specifically concerned a hat, a spokesperson for the Clovis Unified School District told Fox News in a statement Thursday.