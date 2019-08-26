MAGA hat-wearing man says man and woman beat him outside of a Portland bar

Authorities arrested a man and a woman after they reportedly assaulted a man wearing a “Make America Great Again” hat outside a Portland, Oregon, bar early Saturday morning, according to KPTV-TV.

Luke Lenzner and his wife had just visited Growler’s Taproom on Southeast Hawthorne Boulevard for a date night, the station reported.

A group of people reportedly swarmed the couple as they left the bar, according to Lenzner, closing in on him and his wife and intimidating them.

“I got mobbed by everybody that was in that bar outside,” he told KPTV. “People came from the inside out — just circled me and my wife.”

Lenzner said that people in the group were hitting him and attempting to take his hat when a sucker punch flew out of nowhere. – READ MORE