Maduro calls Trump white supremacist, says KKK ‘rules the White House’

Venezuelan President Nicolás Maduro in an interview released Tuesday referred to President Trump as a white supremacist and said that the Ku Klux Klan “rules the White House.”

“It’s a political war, of the United States empire, of the interests of the extreme right that today is governing, of the Ku Klux Klan, that rules the White House, to take over Venezuela,” Maduro said in an interview with the BBC that was published Tuesday.

When asked if he believes Trump is a “white supremacist” after his comment about the KKK, Maduro answered: “He is, publicly and openly … They hate us, they belittle us, because they only believe in their own interests, and in the interests of the United States.”

“They are warmongering in order to take over Venezuela,” Maduro said.

Maduro’s comments come as the Trump administration has officially recognized Juan Guaidó as interim president of Venezuela, despite Maduro being sworn for a second six-year term.

