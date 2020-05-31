Madonna comes unglued: ‘No one should be allowed to carry a gun. Most of all cops…f*** the police’

The pop star Madonna just went on an unhinged rant against the Second Amendment and cops, in response to the death of George Floyd who died in Minneapolis police custody.

While the majority of us can agree that Floyd’s death was a tragedy, Madonna wasted no time in shamelessly using it to further her own radical, gun-grabbing agenda by claiming that all law-abiding citizens and police officers should be stripped of their Second Amendment rights.

“Watching this Cop suffocate George Floyd with his knee on his neck, handcuffed and helpless, crying for his life with his face in the street is the most sickening, heartbreaking thing ive seen in a long time,” Madonna posted on Instagram alongside the disturbing video of Floyd in handcuffs. “This Officer knew he was being filmed and murdered him with arrogance and Pride. This has to stop!!”

“Until we can overcome Racism in America— no one should be allowed to carry a gun. Most of all cops,” she added, going on to express her hopes that these “senseless killings” will someday come to an end.

Wanting to make sure she ended her rant on a particularly offensive note, Madonna proceeded to curse out all police officers. “I pray to GOD it does one day,” Madonna concluded. “Until then—F*** The Police!” – READ MORE

Listen to the insightful Thomas Paine Podcast Below --