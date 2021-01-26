Madison Cawthorn delivers pizzas to National Guard troops in parking garage, vows they ‘deserve respect”

Republican Rep. Madison Cawthorn is vowing that America’s troops “deserve to be treated with honor, dignity, and respect” following reports of shabby treatment of National Guard forces stationed in the U.S. Capitol.

The freshman congressman from North Carolina tweeted a video of himself delivering pizzas to the troops in a D.C. parking garage late Thursday night.

“The men and women who put their lives on the line to defend our liberties deserve to be treated with honor, dignity, and respect. We rest easy at night knowing that they stand guard at the door of Democracy,” Cawthorn told Fox News in a statement Friday.

I just visited the solders who have been abandoned & insulted by our leaders. I brought them pizza and told them that they can sleep in my office. No soldier will ever, ever sleep on a garage floor in the US Capitol while I work in Congress Our Troops deserve better. pic.twitter.com/4attFqhRRJ — Madison Cawthorn (@CawthornforNC) January 22, 2021

“No soldier ought to be treated as expendable, or used as a political prop to be cast aside when the cameras leave the room,” he continued. “Last night, I heard that our National Guard troops had been relegated to the underbelly of the peoples’ house. I instantly called my staff, ordered as many pizzas as we could carry, and we headed out to thank them for their service.” – READ MORE

