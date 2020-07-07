Madeleine Albright’s Consulting Firm With Chinese Interests Took Millions in Coronavirus Relief Funding, Records Show

An influential Democratic consulting firm that employs former Chinese government officials received as much as $5 million in federal coronavirus relief funding, according to records released on Monday.

The Albright Stonebridge Group, a Washington-based “commercial diplomacy firm” with strong staff links to Joe Biden, connects multinational businesses and nonprofits with political powerbrokers in the United States and abroad. The company is chaired by former secretary of state Madeleine Albright.

Records show that the firm raked in between $2 million and $5 million from the Paycheck Protection Program that was meant to provide relief to small businesses during the coronavirus pandemic.

The Trump administration has faced off with the Chinese government over the pandemic and blamed Chinese leadership for trying to cover up the initial spread of the virus after it originated in Wuhan late last year.

Albright Stonebridge has significant consulting operations in China, which is its “largest single country practice,” according to its website. – READ MORE

