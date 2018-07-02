True Pundit

Madeleine Albright: Trump is most ‘undemocratic’ US president in modern history (VIDEO)

Posted on by
Former Secretary of State Madeleine Albright on Sunday called President Trump the “most undemocratic president in modern American history.”

Albright made the comments on BBC while being questioned about Trump’s strategies as a political leader and if he could be described as a “fascist.”

“I don’t think President Trump is a fascist,” Albright said on “The Andrew Marr Show.” “I do think he’s the most undemocratic president in modern American history. That troubles me.

Albright later elaborates that she does not view Trump as a “fascist” because that would mean the president uses violence to achieve his goals. But she added that his attitude toward the media is a cause for concern.  – READ MORE

