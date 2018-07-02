Madeleine Albright: Trump is most ‘undemocratic’ US president in modern history (VIDEO)

Former Secretary of State Madeleine Albright on Sunday called President Trump the “most undemocratic president in modern American history.”

Albright made the comments on BBC while being questioned about Trump’s strategies as a political leader and if he could be described as a “fascist.”

“I don’t think President Trump is a fascist,” Albright said on “The Andrew Marr Show.” “I do think he’s the most undemocratic president in modern American history. That troubles me.

“I don’t think President @realDonaldTrump is a fascist,” says @madeleine, “I do think he’s the most undemocratic president in modern American history.” #marr pic.twitter.com/GwzaG7AMjC — The Andrew Marr Show (@MarrShow) July 1, 2018

Albright later elaborates that she does not view Trump as a “fascist” because that would mean the president uses violence to achieve his goals. But she added that his attitude toward the media is a cause for concern. – READ MORE

Help Support True Pundit’s Independent Voice by Contributing Today! $ Donation Amount: We can only deliver independent news & Intel with your support. Keep our unique voice alive. Donate Now Select Payment Method PayPal

Credit Card

Bank Account Personal Info First Name * Last Name Email Address * Donation Total: $1