Madeleine Albright: Trump encouraging fascist governments around the world

Former Secretary of State Madeleine Albright warned Friday that President Trump is helping fascist governments thrive around the world through his failure to be a global leader for democracy.

“If freedom is to prevail over the many challenges to it, American leadership is urgently required,” Albright wrote in the New York Times. “This was among the indelible lessons of the 20th century.”

“Instead of engaging in creative diplomacy, he has insulted United States neighbors and allies, walked away from key international agreements, mocked multilateral organizations and stripped the State Department of its resources and role,” she wrote. She added that Trump “appears to like bullies” overseas, and said all of these factors together could create a new wave of fascism around the globe.

“If one were to draft a script chronicling fascism’s resurrection, the abdication of America’s moral leadership would make a credible first scene,” she said. – READ MORE

