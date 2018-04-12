Politics TV
Madeleine Albright Falsely Claims The Trump Administration is ‘All White Men’ (VIDEO)
Former Secretary of State Madeleine Albright falsely claimed Wednesday that President Donald Trump’s administration is “all white men.”
Albright, who served as the nation’s top diplomat under President Bill Clinton, sat down for an interview on BuzzFeed News‘ AM to DM show with editor-in-chief Ben Smith to talk about the importance of “co-ed decision making.”
“There are a lot of smart women that are very capable of making decisions,” she said. “One of the things I have said is women work incredibly hard, having a lot of good ideas, but there needs to be more than one woman in the room.” – READ MORE
Washington Free Beacon