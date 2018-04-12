True Pundit

Madeleine Albright Falsely Claims The Trump Administration is ‘All White Men’ (VIDEO)

Posted on
Former Secretary of State Madeleine Albright falsely claimed Wednesday that President Donald Trump’s administration is “all white men.”

Albright, who served as the nation’s top diplomat under President Bill Clinton, sat down for an interview on BuzzFeed News‘ AM to DM show with editor-in-chief Ben Smith to talk about the importance of “co-ed decision making.”

“There are a lot of smart women that are very capable of making decisions,” she said. “One of the things I have said is women work incredibly hard, having a lot of good ideas, but there needs to be more than one woman in the room.” – READ MORE

Former Secretary of State Madeleine Albright on Wednesday falsely claimed that President Donald Trump's administration  is “all white men.”

Washington Free Beacon Washington Free Beacon
