Madam Secretary & Madam Pedophile: HILLARY CLINTON HIRED GHISLAINE MAXWELL’S NEPHEW AT STATE DEPT

Hillary Clinton used her time at the DNC Convention to warn of President Donald Trump trying to “sneak or steal his way” to a second term—but she did so covering up yet another scandal that ties her to alleged sex trafficker Ghislaine Maxwell.

OK! has exclusively learned Clinton, a former Presidential candidate and First Lady, hired Maxwell’s nephew, Alexander Djerassi, to work in her office at the State Department when she served as Secretary of State.

Alexander Djerassi, the son of Ghislaine’s sister Isabel Maxwell, was gifted a very powerful and prestigious position within her State Department and the US Government.

According to his online profile, Mr. Djerassi was chief of staff and special assistant in the U.S. Department of State’s Bureau of Near Eastern Affairs, covering U.S. relations with Arab states, Israel, and Iran from 2009 to 2012.

“Secretary Clinton gave Alex a job in one of the most sensitive areas of Obama’s executive apparatus,” a source said.

“The fact Alex Djerassi, fresh out of college, was put in charge of the State Department’s Bureau of Near Eastern Affairs, covering the Middle East, was an interesting move.

“He worked directly on the Arab Spring, and Hillary sent Alex as the US representative to the expatriate rebel groups Friends of Libya and Friends of the Syrian People. His was given special treatment.”

A year before Mr. Djerassi's appointment, his aunt's ex-boyfriend, Epstein, pleaded guilty to a state charge (one of two) of procuring for prostitution a girl below age 18 and was sentenced to 18 months in prison.

