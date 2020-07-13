Mad Maxine: We’re Going After Trump’s Tax Returns Even If He Loses

Rep. Maxine Waters (D-CA), who started talking about impeaching President Trump even before he officially took office, now says Democrats plan to pursue him even after he leaves office.

The California Democrat said she and others in the party “absolutely” will go after Trump’s tax returns, even if he loses the November election.

“We’re committed to our mission,” Waters, the chairwoman of the House Financial Services Committee, said in an interview with National Public Radio. “We have the oversight responsibility as the Financial Services Committee in Congress, and we will not walk away from this. We will continue to do our work.”

“As I have said, we believe that there are issues involved, you know, related to money laundering … and some other kinds of things that certainly this president would have to answer to whether or not he’s still the president or not,” Waters said. – READ MORE

