Macy’s debunks narrative after black man viciously attacks white man in viral video

A video of a black man viciously beating a white man in a Michigan Macy’s department store went viral last week. The man who filmed the beatdown claimed the white man, a store employee, said the N-word, therefore provoking the attack.

That man, a 22-year-old rapper whose brother is responsible for the beating, told the New York Post that his brother was driven by “instinct.”

A man at a store in #Flint allegedly referred to a Black man in the store as a “n***er” while talking on the #phone . The Black man overheard him, then things went left.#CleanUpOnAisle3#Ogun#NoAntiBlackRacism pic.twitter.com/8XNYgwxb5K — Tariq Nasheed 🇺🇸 (@tariqnasheed) June 17, 2020

However, Macy’s is disputing their version of events. In fact, the department store said the attack was “unprovoked.”

Andrea Schwartz, senior director of media relations for Macy’s, told MLive-The Flint Journal in a statement: Violence in the workplace of any kind is unacceptable. All the materials from the evening have been reviewed and it is clear that the attack was unprovoked. We are working closely with local authorities on this investigation, and will defer any further comments about the case to them per policy. – read more

Listen to the insightful Thomas Paine Podcast Below --