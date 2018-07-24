Macron told Trump he read ‘Art of the Deal’

French President Emmanuel Macron told President Trump he read “Art of the Deal” during a conversation about negotiating with the European Union (EU) this month, according to an Axios report.

A source familiar with the conversation told Axios that Macron mentioned the U.S. president’s book as an explanation for his leadership tactics.

Trump reportedly suggested that Macron tell the EU to negotiate with the U.S., but Macron refused.

“I read the Art of the Deal,” Macron replied, smiling, according to the source who spoke to Axios. “I know that we need to retaliate first so we have some leverage in the negotiation.”- READ MORE

President Trump reportedly asked French President Emmanuel Macron why he does not withdraw his country from the European Union and suggested that the U.S. could offer France a bilateral trade deal if he did so.

According to a reported column published by The Washington Post on Thursday, Trump floated the idea of France’s withdrawal from the European Union to Macron while the French president was visiting the White House in April.

“Why don’t you leave the EU?” Trump reportedly asked.

He then offered to extend a bilateral trade deal to France with better terms than those given to the EU if Macron did withdraw from the union, the Post’s Josh Rogin reported. – READ MORE

