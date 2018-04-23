Macron Says He and Trump Are ‘Mavericks’ with ‘Very Special Relationship’

French President Emmanuel Macron and President Donald Trump have a “very special relationship because both of us are probably the mavericks of the systems” in the U.S. and France, Macron told “Fox News Sunday” host Chris Wallace in an interview that aired Sunday.

“We have a very special relationship because both of us are probably the mavericks of the systems on both sides,” said Macron. “I think President Trump’s election was unexpected in your country and probably my election was unexpected in my country. And we are not part of the classical political system.”

Macron assumed office in May 2017 and ran as a center-left political outsider with the party he founded in 2016, La République En Marche!

Trump, who had never served in government before assuming the presidency, ran as a populist-conservative political outsider.

Although Trump and Macron hold vastly different political views on many fundamental issues of public policy and the role of government, Wallace noted that the two held a “special relationship” with Macron often acting as the “Trump Whisperer” on the global stage. – READ MORE

