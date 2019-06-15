Machete-wielding 11-year-old foils North Carolina home invasion

An 11-year-old boy in North Carolina struck an intruder in the back of the head with a machete to foil a home invasion on Friday, according to reports.

The boy, who was home alone, answered a knock on the front door and saw a woman standing there. Simultaneously, a man broke into the home through a window and used the homeowner’s pellet gun to force the child into a bedroom closet.

HOME ALONE: POLICE SAY 11-YEAR-OLD HIT INTRUDER WITH MACHETE

The boy escaped the closet and grabbed a machete, using it to strike the man in the head.

He reportedly kicked the child in the stomach but the boy did not give up, swinging again at him but missing. The man again kicked the boy, and began to grab several items, including a television and a PlayStation, but fled the home without the electronics when he realized he was bleeding, according to a news release from the Orange County Sherriff’s Office.

The woman and a second man provided the getaway vehicle for the three intruders and drove away. – READ MORE