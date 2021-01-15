Macaulay Culkin Supports Erasing Trump Cameo In ‘Home Alone 2’

Actor Macaulay Culkin approved calls from fans to remove President Donald Trump’s cameo from the 1992 classic “Home Alone 2: Lost in New York.”

Responding Wednesday to a Twitter user who floated the idea of replacing Trump with a 40-year-old version of Culkin, the former child star responded, “Sold.”

Sold. — Macaulay Culkin (@IncredibleCulk) January 13, 2021

Culkin later applauded another Twitter user who expunged Trump from the footage, writing simply, “Bravo.”

Bravo. — Macaulay Culkin (@IncredibleCulk) January 13, 2021

Other users offered suggestions regarding who could replace Trump, such as Darth Vader and Christopher Plummer, who replaced disgraced actor Kevin Spacey in “All the Money in the World.” – READ MORE

