Lyft to offer 50 percent off on rides to polls on Election Day

Lyft will offer discounted and free rides to users who take advantage of the service to go to the polls on Election Day, the company said Thursday.

The ride-share company is teaming up with a host of voter turnout organizations to offer a 50 percent off promotion on Nov. 6. The company will also offer free rides to “underserved communities that face significant obstacles to transportation,” according to a statement.

Lyft is working with Vote.org, TurboVote, Nonprofit Vote and When We All Vote. The latter group is a voter registration push backed by former first lady Michelle Obama.

Users will only receive the discount when traveling to vote, and will not be able to benefit from the promotion during their return trip. – READ MORE

NBC and MSNBC political analyst Elise Jordan said Wednesday that President Trump‘s personal behavior is already “baked in” for his most hard-core voters, arguing that Trump “is indeed a scumbag” and “voters know that.”

Her comments come one day after former Trump campaign chair Paul Manafort was found guilty in a Virginia courtroom of eight charges of bank and tax fraud — while almost simultaneously news broke that the president’s former attorney, Michael Cohen, had pleaded guilty to charges of bank fraud, tax fraud and campaign finance law violations.

“Elise, what you see there are lots of Trump supporters shouting, hollering, cheering for him,” noted MSNBC “Morning Joe” co-host Mika Brzezinski in playing clips of Trump’s rally in West Virginia the previous night. “And the question is, this is his base, will the base be moved?” – READ MORE