Luis Gutierrez: Trump Will Give Florence Victims More Help Because He Owns Golf Clubs, Wineries in Region

Rep. Luis Gutierrez (D-il) Implied On Thursday That President Donald Trump’s Response To Hurricane Florence Will Be More “empathetic” And Better Than His Response To Hurricane Maria Because Trump “has A Golf Club In North Carolina.”

Gutierrez blasted what he said were Trump’s “simply delusional” remarks about having done “one of the best jobs that’s ever been done” in Puerto Rico after Hurricane Maria, and he claimed Trump “had a meltdown because he doesn’t like being criticized by women or by people of color, so the [San Juan mayor’s] words were more than the president could take.”

“What is offensive to many of us is that even though the president dropped the ball, he is now doing a victory dance in the end zone. Or should we call it the dead zone?” Gutierrez said. “I pray that his response to the current disaster unfolding along the East Coast will be better and more empathetic. He has a golf club in North Carolina and a winery in Virginia, so maybe the American people in those states will get more of the President’s help than my fellow Puerto Ricans did. And I pray it is more successful.”

Regarding Hurricane Maria, Gutierrez alleged that Trump's focus from the beginning "was on damage control from a political standpoint, not damage control from a human life standpoint."