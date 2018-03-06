Luis Gutierrez: If Trump ‘Is Not a Racist, I Don’t Know Who Is’

Rep. Luis Gutierrez (D-IL) told National Public Radio (NPR) on Monday that President Donald Trump is a “racist” because of his immigration agenda.

“If this president is not a racist, then I don’t know who is,” Gutierrez said.

The Illinois Democrat insisted that Trump’s immigration agenda is really about limiting non-whites from entering the United States, falsely accusing Trump of only wanting “people from Norway” instead of immigrants from Africa, Latin America, and Asia. According to the Washington Post report about Trump’s “shithole countries” remarks, Trump reportedly “also suggested he would be open to more immigrants from Asian countries because he felt that they help the United States economically.” – READ MORE

Help Support True Pundit’s Independent Voice by Contributing Today! $ Donation Amount: We can only deliver independent news & Intel with your support. Keep our unique voice alive. Donate Now Select Payment Method PayPal

Credit Card

Bank Account Personal Info First Name * Last Name Email Address * Donation Total: $1