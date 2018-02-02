Lowe’s to pay US staff $1,000 bonus following tax reform

Lowe’s (LOW) on Thursday said it would pay a one-time bonus of $1,000 for more than 260,000 hourly U.S. employees as the home improvement chain takes advantage of changes in the U.S. tax code.

The company said it would also give new benefits, including additional paid maternity and parental leave and an adoption assistance benefit of up to $5,000 to qualified hourly full-time employees.

Lowe’s joins a list of companies that include Home Depot, AT&T, Wells Fargo and Boeing, which have promised more pay for workers since the Republican-controlled U.S. Congress passed the biggest overhaul to the U.S. tax code in 30 years. – READ MORE

Because of the tax reform bill President Donald Trump signed into law last year over Democrat opposition, Iowa residents may soon see a reduction in their heating and cooling bills.

By lowering the corporate tax rate from 35 percent to 21 percent, the new tax law is saving businesses of all stripes millions of dollars, and according to the The Des Moines Register, utility companies in Iowa intend to share their savings with their customers by either lowering rates or providing a “tax rider.”

MidAmerican Energy is expected to share savings of between $90.8 million and $112.3 million with customers, while Interstate Power & Light is looking to share savings of between $18.6 million and $19.6 million.

“Alliant’s gas customers could have between $500,000 and $3.7 million returned to them,” the Register’s report continued. “Black Hills Energy would return $1.6 million to its gas customers, the only service it provides in Iowa. And Iowa-American Water Co., which provides service in eastern Iowa, would provide $1.5 million and $1.8 million to customers.” – READ MORE

On Monday, oil giant Exxon Mobil touted Republicans’ tax reform legislation — but didn’t explicitly credit the reform — when it announced it would expand its United States investment by more than $50 billion over five years.

“These investments are underpinned by the unique strengths of our company and enhanced by the historic tax reform recently signed into law,” Darren Woods, the company’s CEO and chairman, said in a post.

Woods harped on President Donald Trump’s drastic corporate tax reduction from 35 to 21 percent, a move that Exxon said would translate into more jobs and economic expansion for the country.

Woods also touted “sound … regulatory policies that create a pro-growth business climate here in the U.S.” and cited how several other companies announced plans to invest in the country. – READ MORE