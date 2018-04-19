Love letter from George HW Bush to Barbara from WW2 goes viral

Historians and journalists on Tuesday tweeted out the hand-written love letter that future President George H.W. Bush sent to his then-fiancée Barbara Pierce on Dec. 12, 1943.

Michael Beschloss, a presidential historian, tweeted that Bush was a U.S. Navy pilot at the time during World War II. The letter written in blue ink on Navy stationery and begins: “My darling Bar.”

The future president begins by telling her how happy he was to read their engagement announcement in the newspaper.

The only love letter Barbara Bush kept from George HW during World War II (the others were lost). It is dated December 12, 1943. “How often I have thought about the immeasurable joy that will be ours someday. How lucky our children will be to have a mother like you—“ pic.twitter.com/9n9GDx7lAM — Carlos Lozada (@CarlosLozadaWP) April 18, 2018

“I love you, precious, with all my heart and to know that you love me means my life. How often I have thought about the immeasurable joy that will be ours someday. How lucky our children will be to have a mother like you,” the letter read.

The two met at a Christmas dance. She was 17. He was 18. The future president was a naval aviator in training.

“I’m not much at recalling what people wear, but that particular occasion stands out in my memory,” he wrote in his autobiography. – READ MORE

