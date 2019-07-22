Louisiana police officer under fire for saying Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez ‘needs a round’

A Gretna, Louisiana, police officer is under fire after stating in a Facebook post that Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez (D-N.Y.) ‘needs a round.’

Charlie Rispoli, a 14-year-veteran of the Gretna Police Department in southeast Louisiana, shared the offending post on Thursday.

Rispoli captioned the post — which featured a satirical news article about Ocasio-Cortez — with the disturbing remark.

“This vile idiot needs a round[.] And I don’t mean the kind she used to serve,” he wrote, alluding to her previous bartender background. Rispoli has since deleted the remark, but copies of it remain on the internet.

Trump is going to get one of these Congresswomen murdered. This is terrifying. I’m legit scared for them.



The original news article was titled, “Ocasio-Cortez on the Budget: ‘We Pay Soldiers Too Much,'” and published by satire website Taters Gonna Tate. – READ MORE