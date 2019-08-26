Louisiana defeats Curacao for first Little League World Series title

Louisiana won its first Little League World Series (LLWS) title on Sunday, defeating the international champions of Curacao 8-0, led by a two-hit shutout by pitcher Egan Prather.

The team from the suburban New Orleans town of River Ridge began its offensive breakthrough in the fifth inning with four runs on four hits.

Marshall Louque had three hits for the club representing the Southwest region, including a pair of doubles that drove in three runs.

Congratulations to Louisiana’s Champions. See you at the White House! https://t.co/Qadi7uD5U4 — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) August 25, 2019

LITTLE LEAGUERS FROM NEW JERSEY PROUD TO BE ‘TROOPERS’

Louisiana outfielder Reece Roussel also hit an RBI double. Prior to Sunday, he was 15 for 20 at the plate in South Williamsport, Pa., where the LLWS has been staged each year. – READ MORE