Louisiana Congressman: ‘I’ll Pay’ for Those Congresswomen to Leave

Rep. Ralph Abraham (R-LA) said he would pay for the four progressive Democrat congresswomen President Donald Trump mentioned in a few tweets to leave the country.

There’s no question that the members of Congress that @realDonaldTrump called out have absolutely said anti-American and anti-Semitic things. I’ll pay for their tickets out of this country if they just tell me where they’d rather be. — Rep. Ralph Abraham (@RepAbraham) July 15, 2019

“There’s no question that the members of Congress that @realDonaldTrump called out have absolutely said anti-American and anti-Semitic things. I’ll pay for their tickets out of this country if they just tell me where they’d rather be,” Abraham, who is running for governor, tweeted Sunday.

Abraham was following up on Trump’s Sunday tweets telling a group of progressive Democrat lawmakers to “go back and help fix the totally broken and crime-infested places from which they came” before coming back to show the U.S. “how it is done.”

Although Trump did not mention these congresswomen by name, his remarks caused many to point out the four members of Congress who had been disagreeing about whether to fund border security. – READ MORE