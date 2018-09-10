Louisiana City’s Recreation Department Bans Nike Purchases

The Mayor Of A Louisiana City Issued A Memorandum On Wednesday Demanding That The City’s Recreation Department Ban Purchases Or Deliveries Of Nike Products.

The Times-Picayune reported Sunday that Kenner Mayor Ben Zahn, a Republican, issued the September 5 memo to Recreation Director Chad Pitfield, stating that all booster club purchases of athletic equipment or clothing at city athletic facilities must have Pitfield’s approval, effective immediately.

“Under no circumstances will any Nike product or any product with the Nike logo be purchased for use or delivery at any city of Kenner recreation facility,” the memo states.

The memo was shared thousands of times on Facebook as part of the latest wave of protests and boycotts against Nike for using former-NFL player and national anthem-kneeling activist Colin Kaepernick as spokesperson for its latest “Just Do It” ad campaign. – READ MORE

Liberty University May Be In The Market For A New Uniform Sponsor, After Nike Decided To Feature Colin Kaepernick As The Face Of Their New Ad Campaign.

According to WSET, “President Jerry Falwell Jr. says the school wants to find a supplier that supports veterans, the U.S. flag, American values and law enforcement.”

That new supplier will also have to provide jerseys, equipment, and apparel. Since Nike currently covers all those services under their contract with Liberty.

Nike sparked a wave of controversy this week, after they announced that Kaepernick would be the face of their 30th anniversary “Just Do It” campaign – READ MORE