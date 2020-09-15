Louis Vuitton To Release “Ridiculously High-Priced” Face Shields For Rich People

One of the biggest accessory trends to come out of the virus pandemic has been personal protective equipment, or commonly known by many as “PPE.”

Luxury designer Louis Vuitton has jumped on the PPE trend and will release a $961 face shield for rich people.

The high-end fashion shield will be part of the company’s 2021 Cruise collection, available in stores late October. The plastic face guard will include Louis Vuitton’s signature monogram print on the elastic strap securing the shield onto the wearer’s head. The shield itself is trimmed with Louis Vuitton’s famous pattern.

In a statement, Louis Vuitton describes the shield as “an eye-catching headpiece, both stylish and protective.”

Other luxury brands, such as Fendi, Palm Angels, Marine Serre, and Cristian Siriano, have jumped on the PPE trend for rich people by releasing products of their own, including masks and face shields. – READ MORE

Listen to the insightful Thomas Paine Podcast Below --