Louis Farrakhan Issues Sunday Call For An End To White Men — ‘Why Should There Be An End To Him?’

Louis Farrakhan, leader of the Nation of Islam, called for an end to white men on Sunday morning, saying that their “nature is not in harmony with the nature of God.”

Why should there be an end to him (White man)? Because his nature is not in harmony with the nature of God. #Farrakhan #NOISundays — The Final Call News (@TheFinalCall) May 27, 2018

White man was only given 6,000 years (6 days) to rule. You cannot deny he has ruled but on what principle did he rule? Righteousness? Truth? Justice? Fairness? I don't think so. #Farrakhan #NOISundays — The Final Call News (@TheFinalCall) May 27, 2018

Farrakhan went on to claim that white men had squandered the time God gave them to rule, alleging that they had chosen not to rule with righteousness, truth, justice, or fairness. – READ MORE

