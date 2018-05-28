True Pundit

Politics

Louis Farrakhan Issues Sunday Call For An End To White Men — ‘Why Should There Be An End To Him?’

Posted on by
Share:

Louis Farrakhan, leader of the Nation of Islam, called for an end to white men on Sunday morning, saying that their “nature is not in harmony with the nature of God.”

Farrakhan went on to claim that white men had squandered the time God gave them to rule, alleging that they had chosen not to rule with righteousness, truth, justice, or fairness. – READ MORE

Help Support True Pundit’s Independent Voice by Contributing Today!

$

We can only deliver independent news & Intel with your support. Keep our unique voice alive.

Select Payment Method
Personal Info

Donation Total: $1

Louis Farrakhan Issues Sunday Call For An End To White Men -- 'Why Should There Be An End To Him?'
Louis Farrakhan Issues Sunday Call For An End To White Men -- 'Why Should There Be An End To Him?'

Louis Farrakhan, leader of the Nation of Islam, called for an end to white men on Sunday morning, saying that their "nature is not in harmony with the nature of God." Why should there be an end to him

The Daily Caller The Daily Caller
FOLLOW US!
Follow on FacebookFollow on Twitter
Share: