Louis Farrakhan calls for separate state for Black Americans, says that’s ‘what God wants’

Nation of Islam leader Louis Farrakhan called for a separate state for Black Americans in an Instagram video posted on Thursday, saying that’s “what God wants” while those opposed he described as “slaves.”

Farrakhan, who in recent months has made numerous anti-Semitic comments, made his call for a nation-state separate from white America in response to the question whether it’s still his and the group’s goal.

“That’s not just my goal. That’s what God wants. Most of our people don’t want it here,” Farrakhan said. “You love your enemy. You want to stay with your enemy. You’re in love with his wealth. I understand the fascination, slaves. I understand that. But God has something else for us.”

The preacher went on to reiterate that neither he nor his group has changed its goal of a separate state since its creation in the 1960s.

“Let me tell you what’s gonna happen. Yes I’m after a separate state. A separate nation. In the 60s what was our cry? We weren’t saying we want to integrate, we were saying ‘It’s nation time!’” he said.

“Black Power. Black Power to do what? To integrate a lunch counter? Black Power to build a nation for 40 million – now near 50 million – black people,” he added. – READ MORE