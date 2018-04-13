Politics TV
Louie Gohmert: ‘People have to come to the realization that Mueller is not an honest, honorable man’ (VIDEO)
Rep. Louie Gohmert, R-Texas, said Wednesday that special counsel Robert Mueller deserves to be fired by President Trump and investigated by a second special counsel.
“There’s nobody in America that needs firing more than Mueller,” Gohmert said during a Fox News interview Wednesday, arguing that his investigation into former Secretary of State Hillary Clinton’s sale of uranium was worthy of a second special counsel investigation.
“Mueller is corrupt enough and people have to come to the realization that Mueller is not an honest, honorable man. He’s out to get his people,” he claimed. – READ MORE
