‘Lost’ Star Slams Producers For Pressuring Her To Strip; J.J. Abrams Responds

Blistering comments by actress Evangline Lilly about how scenes involving partial nudity were mishandled by the producers of the hit TV series “Lost” (2004-2010) have prompted an apology from superstar director J.J. Abrams and his co-producers on the show.

“In season 3 [of ‘Lost’], I’d had a bad experience on set with being basically cornered into doing a scene partially naked, and I felt had no choice in the matter,” Lilly said in the interview, Deadline reports. “And I was mortified and I was trembling and when it finished, I was crying my eyes out and I had to go on [to] do a very formidable, very strong scene thereafter.”

(…)

In response, Abrams, along with his co-producers Damon Lindelof, Jack Bender and Carlton Cuse, issued an apology to the actress:

Our response to Evie’s comments in the media was to immediately reach out to her to profoundly apologize for the experience she detailed while working on Lost. We have not yet connected with her, but remain deeply and sincerely sorry. No person should ever feel unsafe at work. Period.– READ MORE

