LOSER: Mark Cuban Fined $600,000 For Telling His NBA Players to Lose Games

Someone should investigate if Mark Cuban has been betting against his own NBA team.

Smells fishy.

Dallas Mavericks’ owner Mark Cuban has been fined $600,000 for admitting that he told some of his players that the best option for the team right now is to tank, ESPN reports.

Cuban made a guest appearance on former star NBA player Julius Erving’s podcast “House Call With Dr. J.”

There, he said, “I’m probably not supposed to say this, but, like, I just had dinner with a bunch of our guys the other night, and here we are, you know, we weren’t competing for the playoffs. I was like, ‘Look, losing is our best option.”‘

This was not the first time Cuban publicly endorsed tanking. He made similar comments last year, saying that Dallas would be better suited to lose, but that comment was made once the team was already eliminated from playoff contention.

Dallas has a record of 18-40, currently the third worst in the NBA. With about a quarter of the season remaining, and only a half game separating them from last place in the league, tanking is definitely a viable option for a franchise looking to replenish with youthful talent.

