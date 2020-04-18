Los Angeles sheriff releases 25% of inmates over coronavirus — now he’s worried there might be a crime wave

Los Angeles County Sheriff Alex Villanueva is worried that there might be a crime wave coming after he released what amounts to 25% of inmates over the coronavirus concerns.

“We were faced with a choice, if we left the jail system fully populated and overpopulated then the pandemic is a lot easier to sweep through the jail system and jeopardize everyone’s safety,” Villanueva explained.

“We have approximately 1,200 murder suspects currently in jail, that’s greater than the entire population of some jail systems,” Villanueva added.

While crime statistics are down all over the state, Villanueva is afraid that releasing thousands of criminals might lead to greater crime.

“We just have to be hyper-vigilant because that pendulum can eventually swing in the opposite direction,” he said. – READ MORE

