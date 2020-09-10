Los Angeles cancels Halloween: After the mayor marched with thousands of protesters in the streets, county health officials declare trick-or-treating unsafe

After Los Angeles Mayor Eric Garcetti was seen marching maskless with thousands of protesters in the streets of Los Angeles just a few short weeks ago, the Los Angeles County Health Department has decreed that trick-or-treating is unsafe and will be illegal this Halloween, along with all carnivals, festivals, and parties with “non-household members.”

In a guidance document published by KABC-TV, the health department declared, “Door to door trick or treating is not allowed because it can be very difficult to maintain proper social distancing on porches and at front doors especially in neighborhoods that are popular with trick or treaters.” The health department also went one step further and stated, “Gatherings or Parties with non-household members are not permitted even if they are conducted outdoors.”

The county has also ordered that “Carnivals, festivals, live entertainment, and haunted house attractions are not allowed.” – READ MORE

