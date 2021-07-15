Los Angeles-area Republican mayor proposes mandating vaccines for some public-facing city employees

The mayor of a Los Angeles-area city proposed a policy this week requiring city employees who work with the public to get vaccinated, according to reports.

Lancaster, California, Mayor R. Rex Parris, a Republican who has served since 2008, called it a “no-brainer that if you have contact with the public that requires you to be within 6-feet of them you have to be vaccinated or we’ll help you find another job in the city to do until this crisis is over.”

Those who refuse could be suspended without pay.

“We have an absolute right to deal with public health issues and do whatever’s necessary to protect the public health,” he told FOX 11.

Parris said he thinks Americans should have the right to decide if they want to get the vaccine but city employees who work with the public need to think about others’ health.

“There are some risks” with the vaccine, “but the risks of not getting it outweighs them,” Parris said.

The White House has received pushback over President Biden’s recent call for a door-to-door effort across the country that would involve volunteers giving vaccine information to those unsure about getting it.- READ MORE

