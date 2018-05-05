LOS ANGELES: Antifa Hangs Trump In Effigy, Calls For ‘Revolutionary Violence’

The Antifascist group, Antifa, is acting like a bunch of fascists. So what else is new?

According to PJ Media, “An Antifa group in Los Angeles celebrated May Day by holding a small march, hanging a Trump effigy, and advocating for ‘revolutionary violence’ against the ‘capitalist state’ in order to ‘create real political power.'”

“We must carry out military actions against the enemies of the people!” a member of the L.A. cell of the Red Guards said in a speech.

This violent #Antifa group has escalated their rhetoric and is now calling for “military actions” against their enemies (ie; anyone to the right of Karl Marx). We are calling on @FBILosAngeles to #InvestigateAntifa Full report here: https://t.co/yRbWU3TGtN pic.twitter.com/JMUtRXvTSt — Far Left Watch (@FarLeftWatch) May 3, 2018

The burning of President Trump in effigy comes just on the heels of “May Day,” when communist thugs around the world march in advocacy of the most murderous ideologies in the history of the world. Though most protests in the United States remained relatively peaceful, much of the rhetoric called for violence – READ MORE

Help Support True Pundit’s Independent Voice by Contributing Today! $ Donation Amount: We can only deliver independent news & Intel with your support. Keep our unique voice alive. Donate Now Select Payment Method PayPal

Credit Card

Bank Account Personal Info First Name * Last Name Email Address * Donation Total: $1